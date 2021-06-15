PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Montavilla neighborhood will soon have a brand new destination to grab lunch or dinner with plenty of options.
A brand new food truck pod is set to open in just more than a week.
On Tuesday, the first food truck was delivered to the site on Davis Street at Northeast 182nd. Developers say they’re excited to bring some new options to this community.
The owners of this pod say they first started putting a food truck pod here in February of last year with their application. They say it’s been a challenge juggling different departments and getting all the permits required, but now this pod is almost ready to open to the public.
The pod is called the Yard at Montavilla, and owners say they hope this will be a great community gathering space. They say they tried to make sure there are no two food trucks of the same kind of food and a place for alcohol.
Owners say they wanted to be in the Montavilla neighborhood because they feel it’s an underserved restaurant area. They say they are excited to bring new and healthy food options here.
“We’re really trying to foster a sense of community in the neighborhood. We’ve heard a lot of good feedback from the neighbors,” Jeffrey Dennis, Co-owner of Yard at Montavilla. “One of the food carts we’re going to have is Baiyok, which four years ago was a restaurant on that site and then it burned down, which is why the site has been vacant. So, we’ve gotten quite a bit of excitement that they’re coming back.
Dennis said he wants this to be a place for families to bring their kids and a hangout spot for people living and working in the area.
Most of these spots are already claimed, but owners say there are still three vacant spots for food trucks. Nevertheless, they say they are excited to bring new and healthy food options to Montavilla.
The Yard at Montavilla is scheduled to open on Friday, June 25.
