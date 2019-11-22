PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Beers and tacos, among other food offerings, will likely be available at a food pod near the Moda Center next year, according to developers.
If all goes well, the food pod, Cartside, will be open and ready for business in January just four blocks from the Rose Quarter. The eight-cart pod along North Williams Avenue just north of North Broadway will offer several different food options, but beer, wine, and Mexican food are shoe-ins, developer say.
“We're still leasing, but right now it looks like we're going to have definitely a great Mexican cart, possibly Thai, sushi,” Rick Vranish, marketing director, said. “We're looking at a waffle truck. I was going to have coffee, for sure. And, of course, there's going to be the beer and wine bar.”
The bar area will be 1,00-square feet in size and will include 25 taps and multiple TV monitors.
Developers are hoping the pod will become a pre-game or pre-event destination for people looking to avoid higher food and drink prices inside the arena.
By next spring, they hope to have a second-story deck completed with views across the river.
