PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new footbridge under construction in southeast Portland is one step closer to completion.
The new bridge will connect Southeast 13th and Southeast Gideon to Southeast 14th.
It will rise above the busy railroad tracks, giving people a safe place to cross without having to wait for a train to move through.
On Monday, crews installed a tower on the south side of the bridge, next to the MAX station on Southeast Clinton and Southeast 12th.
"The heavy rail will sometimes block the tracks. When that happens, cyclist will clamor over them, try to get around them in some way, and that's a safety concern we want to try to avoid," said Tyler Graf with TriMet.
TriMet and PBOT designed the bridge, which will wrap up the construction of the MAX Orange Line.
A TriMet spokesperson says they worked closely with the community during the process, and while most people were supportive, some expressed concerns.
"There needs to be a bridge. In my mind, this isn't the solution for the bridge," said Michael Koerner.
Koerner, who owns Koerner Camera Systems, says the new bridge means he will be moving his business.
"They're blocking the entrance to my parking lot, and when I have big camera trucks load and unload for TV shows, feature films, commercials - they can't access my loading dock," Koerner said.
FOX 12 reached out to TriMet about his concerns, and they said the bridge is being built solely in the public right of way. After doing traffic studies, they say it's in the right spot.
"We know it will be heavily used. Both Clinton Street and Gideon are bike paths, they do run parallel to each other on opposite ends of this track, so creating this connection is just another resource for cyclists and pedestrians," said Graf.
When it's complete, the bridge will have stairs and an elevator.
TriMet and PBOT hope to have the bridge done by the end of October or early November.
For more information about the new bridge, visit trimet.org/bettertransit/gideonovercrossing.htm.
(1) comment
Great, PBOT will gladly spend money for peds and latex wearing bike riders, but will continue to block freeway and other important infrastructure projects, most of which should have been done 20 years ago.
