CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - This week the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde are re-establishing a fishery at Willamette Falls.
The fishery is for ceremonial purposes only and extremely limited, but to tribal members, it is very meaningful. However, the tribe's authority to build the platform has garnered opposition from both PGE and other Oregon tribes.
The Grand Ronde had to get special permission from the state to build a temporary fishing platform to catch just 15 ceremonial salmon a year.
The tribe is building the platform at their own expense, but they say it is priceless because this is part of their ancestral homeland.
"And though our ancestors were forcibly removed from here and taken to the Grand Ronde Reservation, Willamette Falls have always been in our heart and it’s always been our dream to to return to the falls and to return to the traditional fisheries, ceremonial fisheries of our people," said Kathleen George, Grand Ronde Tribal Council.
This drawing from 1841 courtesy the Grand Ronde shows a tribal member fishing at Willamette Falls. The GR is now building a temporary fishing platform at the Falls - with State permission. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/11nU5dNlZn— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) October 3, 2018
It was two years ago that the Grand Ronde won the right to fish at Willamette Falls again after 120 years.
Now, the Grand Ronde has a state permit to erect the fishing scaffolding, but there is opposition from other tribes. The Warm Springs and Umatilla tribes say the fishing platform violates their fishing right.
The Warm Springs and Umatilla tribes are now appealing the state's decision to allow the Grand Ronde to build the platform.
PGE is also appealing the state decision and refusing to allow the Grand Ronde access to trek across PGE owned land to get to the falls.
PGE says it has to go through a federal process to allow that to happen first, and it also wants to make sure all tribes are in agreement.
Meantime, the Grand Ronde is going ahead with the project by boat, establishing rope lines, training their members in whitewater conditions, and moving equipment from the waterway up to the platform site.
The tribe has a permit to erect the platform every fishing season for the next five years.
Once the platform is built it will be portable, according to the tribe, and will have to be taken down when fishing season ends.
