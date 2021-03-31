New groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -- Wednesday marks an important step in the fight against COVID-19 as nearly 5 million people are now eligible for the vaccine in Washington.
Here's who's newly eligible as of March 31st:
• People 16 years or older with 2 or more underlying conditions
• People 60 years and older
• People, staff and volunteers in certain congregate living settings – specifically, correctional facilities, congregate settings where people experiencing homelessness live or access services, and group homes for people with disabilities
• Other at-risk critical workers in certain congregate settings – specifically, restaurants/food services, manufacturing, and construction
FOX 12 spoke with Taeler Miller a server and bartender at Uptown Barrel Room in downtown Vancouver.
Miller says she already received the first dose of the vaccine.
She says she was eligible early because she takes care of her grandparents.
"I'm glad that we can do whatever it takes to progress and move forward," Miller said. "When I first heard about it I was like ok cool everyone get the shot let's go back to normal and then they're like oh wait only so many people are eligible, so you had to take your turn and wait. And then now I think a lot more people are going to able to get it which is nice. And just whatever it takes the road to get back to normalcy."
Uptown Barrel Room Owner Dwayne Christensen says he's getting the vaccine next week and is encouraging his staff to get the vaccine to protect everyone.
"I feel good about it. I see people happy in here, they feel safe," Christensen said. "We still keep the restrictions, the masks and washing hands and all that stuff. But I do see people being a lot more happier, and when you're happy you know good things come so I'm hoping we're starting to see that trickle down."
To determine if you're eligible visit: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/VaccineInformation/HowToGettheVaccine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.