PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority will be updating health and safety protocols for businesses in lower risk counties to allow for the option of vaccinated sections, the governor's office announced Monday.

The new protocols were developed in partnership between Governor Kate Brown's office, OHA, and the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers will open Vaccinated Sections for fully vaccinated fans at Moda Center for games three and four of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs. Those games take place on May 27 and May 29. Physically distanced sections will also be available.

"I’d like to thank the Trail Blazers front office for their partnership with my office and the Oregon Health Authority in this endeavor to develop protocols for vaccinated fan sections," Brown said in a statement.

In addition to the new protocols for vaccinated sections, the governor's office said the Blazers had "previously implemented additional health and safety measures, including mask and distancing requirements, ventilation upgrades, concession plans, seating arrangements, and entrance and exit plans."

The governor's office said OHA will be expanding the protocols this week to other businesses, venues, and faith institutions that choose to implement them in lower risk counties. The updated health and safety guidance includes:

Vaccinated sections with no physical distancing or capacity limits will be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals ages 16 and older who provide verification of their vaccination status.

Businesses, venues, and faith institutions may require additional health and safety protocols in vaccinated sections, such as mask wearing for vaccinated individuals.

Because children ages 12-15 have only recently become eligible for vaccination, and children under 12 are not yet eligible, all children up to age 15 wearing a face covering will be permitted in vaccinated sections if accompanied by their fully vaccinated parent or guardian.

Unvaccinated sections must adhere to all health and safety protocols, including the use of masks, physical distance, and capacity limits.

