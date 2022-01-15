PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – New guidance from the Oregon Health Authority is aimed at relieving the burden of contact tracing on school districts across the state.

On Friday, OHA said its new guidance is for schools to no longer consider a masked interaction an exposure if someone is sick. It is recommending focusing on higher-risk interactions, like at lunchtime.

OHA said this is a move to ease the burden of contact tracing on districts. It will focus on higher-risk, unmasked exposures more likely to get a student sick.

Portland Public Schools said this also means parents won't be getting a close contact notification unless their child was unmasked.

Opinions are split after the new guidance.

Kim McGair is a Portland Public Schools parent and co-founder of ED300, an advocacy group that focuses on in-person learning. She is in favor of the move.

“They're understaffed,” McGair said. “Having staff run around to try and figure out which kids were within four feet instead of six feet is a waste of time. Every single student in a school can be fully vaccinated. There's no need to be worrying about exposure when kids are masked.”

The Vice President of the Portland Association of Teachers, Gwen Sullivan, said she's not happy with the new guidance. She wishes PPS would also offer more precautions along with it.

“In other states we've seen them have comprehensive testing, KN-95 masks, airflow,” Sullivan said. “If our educators don't feel safe, why would we expect our kids to feel safe?”