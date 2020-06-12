PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – New guidelines announced on Friday detail what next year could look like for Oregon colleges and universities.
The Oregon Health Authority and Higher Education Coordinating Commission partnered to create the guidelines, including measures like allowing high-risk students to learn and work remotely.
Other requirements include implementing appropriate disinfecting procedures and screening symptomatic students and staff members. The guidelines also recommend the use of face coverings to students and faculty and require face coverings when a 6-foot distance can’t be maintained.
Schools must also work with their local health authorities to ensure they’re able to handle and control possible outbreaks.
As for residence halls, there needs to be 64-square feet available per student, according to Ben Cannon, the executive director of the Higher Education Coordinating Commission.
“Most typical double rooms can continue to be shared by two students,” Cannon said. “Again, as long as they’re large enough to be able to meet that 64 square foot per person requirement. It would likely mean most triples would not be able to have three students but would be required to reduce their density to two. We’ve also required in this guidance colleges and universities to ensure have sufficient space, capacity, within their residence halls to isolate or quarantine students who may require that.”
Both the University of Oregon and Oregon State have released comprehensive plans looking forward to the upcoming school year. As part of the plan, UO will recommend face coverings on campus and work to have the capacity to test students, faculty, and staff. OSU says in a best case scenario, employees could work on campus with physical distancing and students would learn through hybrid instruction.
Cannon says classrooms will also be smaller. If you’re attending a school in a county like Multnomah County, which is still in the baseline phase, the maximum classroom size would be 25. For colleges in other counties, the maximum classroom size is 50, including staff.
Gov. Kate Brown has put a hold on reopening efforts in Oregon following a spike in COVID-19 cases, leaving counties stuck in their current phases.
