PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – New guidelines are instructing Portland Public School teachers about how to behave with their students.
The guidelines were adopted last night and put into writing what is appropriate conduct between teachers and students.
The district says in adopting the guidelines, it is not trying to hurt a teacher’s ability to connect with their students; rather, it wants interactions with adults and children to be respectful and done with boundaries in mind.
The policy comes more than a year after an investigation concluded PPS failed in handling sexual misconduct allegations against former teacher and coach Mitch Whitehurst. A lawsuit was filed against Whitehurst in 2015, saying the Faubion School coach fondled another employee and was allowed to keep working. PPS later settled the lawsuit, giving the plantiff $250,000.
Now, rules explicitly state what is appropriate conduct for adults employed in Portland Public Schools. They state teachers may not give students rides in their cars and should only meet one-on-one in publicly visible places. They also say adults should only communicate through PPS-provided emails, and if they choose to speak to students through social media, it must be on a professional account where no messages can be kept private.
“I think it’s worth considering some limitations on that, or at least teachers think very carefully about that kind of interaction,” Deborah, a grandmother to PPS kids, said.
Deborah says things have changed a lot since she was in school, when it was common to be friends with teachers.
“I think it’s complicated, because in some ways, those connections can be really positive, but you don’t always know that that will be the case,” Deborah said.
But parents said these new rules help in giving some peace of mind.
“It does,” Kacy Desrosiers, a parent of children in the PPS district, said. “People need to be held accountable.”
The new policy says superintendents need to make sure staff is trained on these guidelines every year.
This is a no brainer. You should not be texting your students, sending them messages on fb and giving them rides in your car. They should not connect to your personal world or space. There is no real world justification other than you wanted to be some type of a friend. You are not their friends but their educator. If you find yourself thinking about hanging out with students or considering them on an equal playing field in life then you are one step away from prison.
Crazy world we live in. Parents need to be parents - period. These rules only hurt the good teachers and coaches. The BAD ones already know that they are breaking the rules so this won't stop them one bit.... just the PPS employees that care.
End of the day, the parent needs to be a parent and get involved with their children and know who, what and when something is going on with their kids.
