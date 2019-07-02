VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - If you like to walk, bike or even rollerblade in Vancouver, you will be happy to learn that Northwest Lower River Road just got a lot safer.
On Tuesday, the Port of Vancouver celebrated the completion of a new half-mile stretch of a bicycle-pedestrian path.
The new section starts at the port's own offices on Northwest Lower River Road.
It has an elevated boardwalk made of slip-resistant grating that takes you across a wetland.
Saving the wetland and adding the bridge across it added to the.cost of the project.
The final price tag was nearly $1 million though half of it came from a federal grant.
For those who will happily use the new path, it was well worth it.
FOX 12 spoke with a cyclist who bikes this way twice a week.
"It takes us off the road and usually there's a lot of glass on the road and there are a lot of trucks on the road…We love it!,” Mary McLaren said.
Non-motorized scooters are also welcome on the path.
This is the fourth segment of an eight-segment bike path that the Port of Vancouver hopes to eventually build.
The entire proposed path would hook up with an existing bike path just past Vancouver lake and stretch a total of 4 and a half miles.
It will also be part of a countywide trail system that will connect the Steigerwald Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Washougal to Frenchman's Bar Regional Park in Vancouver.
