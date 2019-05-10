New Happy Valley school to be named Adrienne C. Nelson High School

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - After debate within the Happy Valley community, the area’s new high school will be named Adrienne C. Nelson High School.
The North Clackamas Schools Board voted on the name at its meeting Thursday. The district posted the school’s new name on its Facebook page, with the caption, “We couldn’t be more proud.”
Nelson is the first black woman to be appointed to the Oregon Supreme Court.
The decision was not without controversy. The district’s Facebook post had more than 200 comments by Friday morning.
In late 2017, the board appointed a committee to consider names for the school, which is being built as part of a bond package passed by voters in 2016.
Adrienne C. Nelson High School was the committee’s first choice, but the school board voted to reject it in May 2018. The board also subsequently voted to reject the committee’s second suggestion, which was to name the school after James DePriest, who served as director of the Oregon Symphony for more than 20 years, and was also African-American.
Opponents of those names told FOX 12 they supported the name Happy Valley High School.
The naming process was put on hold until early this year.
The school board ended up considering eight possible names:
- James DePreist High School
- Adrienne C. Nelson High School
- Wy'East High School
- Marie Dorion High School
- Mercedes Deiz High School
- Happy Valley High School
- Happy Valley High School Adrienne C. Nelson Campus
- James DePreist Happy Valley High School
Adrienne C. Nelson High School is scheduled to open in 2021 at the current site of Rock Creek Middle School.
