WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - It appears TriMet is taking an idea from the playbook of friends across the pond: a double-decker bus.
On Wednesday, TriMet is using the double-decker bus to make two trips between Wilsonville and Beaverton. It will help transport riders while the WES Commuter Rail service is down for maintenance.
The first trip happened at 7:21 a.m.
The second trip is planned for 4:05 p.m. and will depart the Beaverton Transit Center to Wilsonville WES Station.
TriMet said the rides between Beaverton and Wilsonville take about an hour.
Right now, there is no plan to permanently add double-decker buses to TriMet's fleet, but officials are asking riders to give feedback on the ride.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
