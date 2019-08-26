PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland has a brand new tool to fight the growing problem of homelessness in the city: a new shelter by Harbor of Hope.
The Navigation Center, located on Northwest Naito Parkway, will provide shelter to roughly 100 men, women and couples.
FOX 12 met one couple, Jerry Pierce and Chalo Halverson, who came to see the new 9,700 square-foot building, which will open on Thursday.
The couple says they have each been without shelter for more than a year, due in part to serious family problems.
Now, both want a second chance to get their lives back on track.
"We all want to work, you know, but it's so dang hard to walk around with all your belongings all day long and walk into a job interview. You ain't got no respect for yourself. You're depressed. Everything about you is saying failure," said Pierce.
"It will help me get back on track. It has the resources, it has the support, it has the stability," said Halverson.
Harbor of Hope is more than food and shelter - there are showers and laundry facilities.
But there is also addiction treatment, mental health and employment services.
People who come to the Navigation Center will stay on average about 90 days.
Harbor of Hope hopes to help 300 people a year, and preference will be given to those over 55.
Developer Homer Williams says this will help, but expects the homeless problem to get worse among baby boomers.
"The fastest growing area or demographic is 55 and older. These are people that worked all their lives. They're not working now and they don't have savings. Where are they going to live?" said Williams.
The Harbor of Hope's Navigation Center is one more piece in a difficult puzzle to try to help solve homelessness.
