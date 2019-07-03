PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12 is seeing new images from the night of a deadly shooting on Broughton Beach.
Those photos show the crowd scattering the night Samuel Fast Buffalo Horse was shot and killed.
Portland police said a fight broke out at the beach in mid-June.
The victim was shot and the shooter took off with a group of people.
By the time police got to the scene, the victim was dead.
They said a reward is being offered in the case if information leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
