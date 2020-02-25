New income tax would help tackle homeless problem, Metro says

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – This May, the regional government agency, Metro, will ask voters to approve a new income tax to help tackle the widespread homeless problem.
The bond was approved for the ballot on Tuesday at a Metro meeting, where many Portland metro area mayors and county commissioners spoke in support of it.
The measure will place a one-percent tax on families and people that earn more money and on higher-earning businesses.
An income tax of one-percent would apply to people who make over $125,000 a year or joint-filers who make more than $200,000 per year. People will only be taxed on the money they make above that threshold.
So, for an individual filer, for every thousand dollars you make over the $125,000 threshold, you’d be taxed ten dollars. Businesses who take in over $5 million would also be taxed one-percent off their net income.
Metro estimates that the income and business taxes would raise about $250 million a year to apply towards services that keep people off the streets, like mental health support, rental assistance, and addiction services.
“The average household in this region will not see their taxes go up,” Lynn Peterson, Metro council president, said. “The average business in this region will not see taxes go up. In fact, 90% of individuals and households and 94% of businesses in our region will not see an increase.”
Metro leaders call the bond a critical next stop to follow up on the affordable housing bond that passed in 2018.
The new bond will appear on May 19th ballot. If it passes, the new income taxes will go into effect in 2021.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
Thinking like a liberal: TAX... TAX... TAX... This will not help the homeless problem. Kicking them out will. Send them to affluent areas... they got the money to deal with them!
Of course metro feels that more of our money would help. Just vote HeII NO next May.
How many dollars are already being spent?
How is the current expenditure accounted for and success measured?
With more money there will be induced demand. How many more homeless will come to our community - all demanding services?
How many agencies and non-profits already are engaged? How do they overlap and/or duplicate efforts? Why isn't the current effort centralized and duplicate overhead eliminated?
What is the sunset provision for this tax? Is it indexed for inflation? Or because of inflation is it a tax that eventually everyone will be paying?
Taxes cure everything!
