New indoor social gathering mandate causes confusion for Oregon couples, wedding venues

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – Earlier this week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a new mandate banning indoor social gatherings of more than ten people.
It’s left many people confused about whether they can go through with the event or wedding they’ve planned. There’s also heavy pressure on business owners who have to interpret this new order for their customers.
“It’s not business if it’s not always kind of a challenge,” said Hanna Hutchison-Parker, the general manager for Saint Irene’s Event Venue and neighboring restaurant Industry in Tualatin.
The new mandate limiting indoor gatherings does not apply to civic or cultural gatherings, gyms, or venues and restaurants, but that hasn’t been clear for everyone.
“It didn’t click right away,” said Hutchison-Parker.
Saint Irene’s, an intimate event space, falls in a phase one county, which means the venue can still only host 25 people, including staff.
“We are a business, but also people are holding events for friends and families, so they’re also social gatherings,” Hutchison-Parker told FOX 12. “It’s a difficult mandate to kind of move forward with in the event space, particularly.”
Jeanie Nguyen is a bride-to-be, who made plans with her fiancé Taylor Elliott to elope in Greece in May, and then have an August reception with friends and family at Saint Irene’s. Neither are happening when they were supposed to due to the global pandemic.
“It didn’t feel right for me to continue to push on and force them to interpret these rules that were so unclear to everybody,” Nguyen said of her venue. “We did not want to make any extra interpretations to the rules. If you can’t really have ten people in an enclosed place, then we didn’t really feel it was prudent for us to continue to go on in a venue space with even more people.”
Much of the confusion lies in the fact that should couples want to get married at home, they’d be subject to a limit of ten people.
But according to the governor’s office, in phase two counties, a wedding hosted at an indoor venue can have more people, up to 250, as long as they’re six feet apart.
“This pandemic changes daily, and I understand that we have to pivot different rules and regulations,” said Nguyen. “It becomes exhausting for anyone to have to try to keep up with it.”
If you are trying to make your wedding happen right now, the governor’s office suggests moving it outside if you can.
Outdoor weddings are not impacted by the new limits.
