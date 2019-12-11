PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Zoo has two new fluffy friends to visit.
Murphy and Lena, a pair of mountain goats, hail from Olympic National Park.
Mountain goats are not native to the Olympic mountains and are threat to area wildlife, according to zoo officials. That’s why the zoo is working with wildlife agencies and other zoos to relocate the animals.
Murphy and Lena join Sassy and Montane, both adult mountain goats, in the zoo’s Cascade Crest habitat.
“They started scampering around their new habitat right away, and soon enough Sassy and Montane will be showing them the ropes,” Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area, said.
A total of 275 goats have been translocated as part of the relocation effort by the Oregon Zoo, Northwest Trek, and other zoos and wildlife agencies, according to officials.
Most were moved to their native Cascade Mountain Range, but several of the youngest kids—including the zoo’s new arrivals—will be raised in human care.
