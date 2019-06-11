PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Over 100 Holocaust survivors living in Portland are battling hunger.
But a new "kosher food program" is hoping to help in a big way.
It’s an effort by Jewish Family & Child Service along with the Sunshine Division.
The two programs are combining forces to make sure local low-income Holocaust survivors don't go hungry.
On Tuesday, there was a special event to get food bags ready to be sent out to those in need.
“This bags are kosher, shelf-stable for the local holocaust survivor population. There's soup jam, bread and things like produce. Today they're getting oranges, but we also added things like chocolates and treats," Tavia Berrigan with Jewish Family & Child Service said.
They said the average age of a Holocaust survivor in Portland is between 70 and 100-years-old.
If you would like to know more about this program, or would like to donate visit here.
