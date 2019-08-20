LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - There’s a new high school in Lake Oswego, Harmony Academy, that’s the first of its kind in Oregon.
Harmony Academy is dedicated to helping students recovering from substance use disorders.
“I didn’t know that this was a possibility,” the school’s principal, Sharon Dursi Martin said. “I didn’t know that there were recovery schools in the country.”
Dursi Martin is in longtime recovery herself. She’s been sober 13 and a half years.
“Like a lot of the students here, I started using when I was 13,” she said. “I think it’s important to know that because of that, I will hold them to a really high standard. I know that recovery is possible. I’m not gonna feel bad for them. I’m not gonna, like, cut the expectations for work but I also want them to know that we’re in this together.”
Because of her past, Dursi Martin knows she can be a strong leader for their future.
Paul Bryant, the clinical director of Kaiser Permanente’s Addiction Medicine Program, has been advising school leaders about how to connect academic and therapeutic opponents within the school.
“The number one factor, the most influential factor on teenagers, is their peer group. And so what the school provides is an alternative group of peers where everybody’s working on recovery,” he said.
In addition to supportive peers, students will also work with recovery coaches who they’ll check in with every morning.
Tony Mann, one of the school’s founders says he’s already met with some of the students and their families who will be starting classes in a couple weeks.
With two kids of his own, and nearly two decades working in public schools, Mann says he’s looking forward to supporting students as they start a new chapter in the rest of their lives.
“To see the hope and, really, the relief on a kid’s face and a parent’s face that something different is possible. You know it when you see it,” Mann told FOX 12.
So far, ten students are enrolled at Harmony Academy and they expect more to come.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
