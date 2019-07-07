New law will establish TriMet Crash Advisory Committee to review serious collisions

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new law passed late in this past legislative session will change the way TriMet looks at serious collisions involving cars and people.
Senate Bill 1053, which has yet to be signed by Governor Kate Brown, establishes a TriMet Crash Advisory Committee, which will be made up of seven members, appointed by TriMet's General Manager.
Members of the committee will include an advocate for pedestrians or bicyclists, an advocate for transportation safety, and an advocate for seniors or persons with disabilities.
The bill was championed by Darla Sturdy, a Gresham woman who lost her son when he was hit and killed by the MAX light rail.
“I think we really need to hold them more accountable. This will be a start,” said Sturdy.
Sturdy also led a charge in 2007 to pass a bill requiring TriMet to study the safety of all its pedestrian crosswalks.
According to TriMet, there have been a total of 532 collisions between its trains and pedestrians since 2000.
While there have been 41 fatalities associated with the MAX in its 33 years of existence, the agency said a study commissioned this year shows those numbers rank favorably when compared to other transit authorities around the country.
In addition to the new oversight committee, TriMet will also be commissioning an independent audit of all its rail crossings, with an eye on additional safety improvements.
“Safety is critically important to us. We say it’s our core value, because it’s the lens that we look at everything through,” said Tri Met spokesperson Roberta Altstadt.
A TriMet board member will be among the appointees to the new Crash Advisory Committee.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
