New legislation would increase penalty for assault against hospital workers

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – New bipartisan legislation would help protect hospital workers from physical assault at work. HB 4142 would expand the crime of assault in the third degree for someone who intentionally, knowingly or recklessly causes physical injury to a person working in a hospital.

Desi McCue, the director of emergency services at OHSU, said this legislation is long overdue.

“I had a nurse who was attempting to take care of a patient, the patient grabbed her by the arm, pulled her close, pulled her hair and punched her in the face,” she said.

McCue said that OHSU regularly surveys its ER workers and since 2019 violence against hospital workers has been on the rise. She said that in 2019, 90% of those working in the ER reported that they had been assaulted by a patient or a visitor and that jumped to 97% in December of 2021.

“I also had a doctor who finished examining a patient, went to leave the patients room, the patient came up from behind and strangled the doctor,” she said. Right now there is little recourse for a hospital worker to take if they are assaulted at work.

“In Oregon right now if you are a construction worker and you’re assaulted you actually have a more stiff penalty than a healthcare worker who is assaulted,” McCue said.

She said she’s excited that the state is taking up this legislation and hopes it passes.

“For Oregon to take this seriously and show healthcare workers that they actually care what happens to us, it’s basically saying violence isn’t a part of your job and we know it’s not and we’re going to take this very seriously.”

Providence opens 48-bed emergency health center PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In a crucial step to treat COVID-19 patients, Providence Portland Medical Center opened a 48-bed emergency health center.

In a statement OHSU said, “OHSU supports the proposed legislation along with other health care organizations in Oregon, including the Oregon Nurses Association, the Emergency Nurses Association and the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.”