WINSTON, OR (KPTV) - The Wildlife Safari in Winston has welcomed a new litter of cheetah cubs.
Delta, who is a first-time cheetah mother, welcomed the cubs on the morning of March 28.
Officials say the cubs are doing well and will help "contribute diverse genetics to the captive breeding population."
“We participate in what are called Species Survival Plans (SSPs) through our Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) accreditation, which means that not only is the park a great place to make family memories, but plays an important role in saving animals from extinction.” said the park’s general curator - in charge of the animals - Dan Brands. “Most of the species at the park are affiliated with an SSP in some way.”
Officials say cheetahs are notoriously bad mothers who struggle with rearing cubs, but Delta is doing very well with her litter.
Those who wish to see the cheetah cubs can do so every Monday at 11 a.m. during Facebook live broadcasts at facebook.com/wildlife.safari.oregon.
