New low-income housing development opens in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A new housing development for low-income families just opened its doors in Hillsboro.
Willow Creek Crossing is on Southwest Baseline Road, near 185th Avenue.
It’s a 120-unit complex that city officials hope will ease the area’s housing crisis.
FOX 12 spoke with one woman who says she spent six months looking for an affordable place to live and her family couldn’t be happier with Willow Creek Crossing.
“We were kind of displaced because the rents were so high, so we were displaced and we applied here and we waited for it to open and then we finally moved in, praise God,” said Norma Watkins, who just moved in.
The development started about four years ago and cost about $33 million.
The Housing Authority of Washington County says more than half the units have been leased and people started moving in earlier this month.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.