New metrics to allow 130,000 Oregon students back for in-person learning

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The state of Oregon announced looser restrictions for student to go back to school for in-person learning on Friday.
Gov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Department of Education, and the Oregon Health Authority released new metrics, which they say follows science and data and allows more students to get back to school earlier.
This is something that many parents have been advocating for since school began, including Jennifer Dale, a Lake Oswego mother who is part of the group “Clack to School,” which has pushed for looser restrictions to get kids back to class.
“They’re excited," Dale said, referring to her kids. They’re really excited."
Dale has several children who have been doing a mix of online and in-person learning. She says two of her kids are strictly online, but she has a daughter with Down Syndrome who has been attending in-person education two days a week. She says this news today is a big win for many parents.
“This is a great accomplishment, a great acknowledgment that there’s emerging data that says this can be done safely and we appreciate that," Dale said. "And there’s more kids to reach."
Under the new metrics, nine counties qualify to have kids K-6th grade in class. Another 15 counties are eligible to have K-12th graders back in class. Some major counties like Multnomah, Washington and Marion do not qualify to have any kids back for in-person education.
“The vast majority of our students will not be able to return to class. However, 130,000 students may be able to return to in-person instruction under these metrics and that’s a very good thing,” Brown said.
Under these new metrics, the case counts will be measured in a two-week period rather than three one-week periods. The numbers a county must meet have also been relaxed. To return to full-time in-person education, a county must now have less than 50 cases per 100,000 people, instead of 10.
Schools will not have to go by the state’s positivity rate and instead will go by their county’s.
BREAKING: @OregonGovBrown has announced updated metrics for students to return to in-person learning:-Statewide positivity threshold removed and changed to county positivity rate-Metrics measured in 2-week period, not 3 1-week periods@fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/B4tpB1LuDd— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) October 30, 2020
Brown says the changes came about because families need the services that schools provide.
“Unfortunately, too many students don’t have a stable or safe enough place to call home,” Brown said.
Dale says as a parent of a daughter with Down Syndrome, she knows very well what it’s like to rely on schools for essential services.
“They represent places where our kids are getting food. Kids get OT, PT. My daughter receives a large amount of services from school. Friendships, sports, all of this happens in a school setting,” Dale said.
Dale says that once kids go back to school, it will be up to the county to be safe and keep numbers down, so no one has to go backward.
However, the announcement on Friday didn’t sit will with everyone. Some say with rising numbers of COVID-19, the state should not be loosening restrictions.
Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced a record-high number of cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.
One teacher who spoke to FOX 12 said things are just too dangerous, and putting kids and teachers back in the classroom could jeopardize the health of at-risk community members.
The state says there are about 50,000 students attending in-person learning right now, and they prove this can be done safely. It says evidence shows that schools are not large spreaders of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
LOL the evidence has been there for months. No surprise things are loosening up around November 3rd.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.