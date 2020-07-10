PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - New modeling from the Oregon Health Authority paints a troubling picture of the next several weeks in Oregon's fight against COVID-19, pointing to an "exponential growth" in new cases.
According to Dr. Dean Sidelinger, an OHA epidemiologist, the new models show that if transmission continues at its current rate, new infections will triple over the next four weeks.
"The implications of severe case or hospitalization growth is sobering," Sidelinger said. "If nothing changes, we'd have 49 hospitalizations a day, which would quickly fill hospitals across Oregon."
The models show three possible scenarios.
In the first scenario, assuming transmission continues at its current rate, the state could see 3,600 new infections per day, with many of those not diagnosed.
The second scenario assumes that transmission decreases 10% for four weeks, which would still generate 1,600 new infections per day.
In the third scenario, transmission increases by 10%, leading to 7,300 new infections per day, and 76 new hospitalizations per day.
With the troubling numbers generated by the models, the Oregon Health Authority is asking Oregonians to help bend the pandemic curve back down.
"Our number one request is for the next month, do not hold parties or get-togethers or group celebrations that are large," Sidelinger said. "Avoid groups of more than 10 people."
The agency stopped short of calling for Oregon's economy to be shut back down, hoping Oregonians will take their own actions to slow the spread of the virus.
"We're trying to thread that needle of explaining to people that the fact the economy is open doesn't mean we go back to normal, and we'd like to avoid using shutting down businesses as a way of sending a message," said Director Patrick Allen said.
As things stand right now, Oregon should have sufficient hospital capacity for the next 60 days, Sidelinger said.
