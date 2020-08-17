New module to help Oregon firefighters reduce COVID-19 risk this fire season

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown and state fire officials on Monday spoke at a press conference about the latest strategies they are using to in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly one thousand firefighters can be needed when a major fire starts, and with that many people entering a community they might not live in, a lot of precautions have to be taken, according to officials.
In the press conference, Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said planning how they'll reduce the risk of COVID-19 within their fire camps in new to them this fire season. She said they've developed what they're calling a COVID module, something the governor said is the first of its kind being used in the Pacific Northwest.
The module's primary function is to ensure fire officials are screening, monitoring, tracking, and dealing with COVID-19 should they see it in one of their camps while firefighters are working. They're not only making sure they take safety measures among first responders, but also within the communities they're entering to fight fires.
"Our resources are spread out in camp," Ruiz-Temple said. "They camp separate. That is anything from getting ice to sanitation facilities, all the way to sleeping conditions. And we’re really trying to make sure that we’re creating that physical distance that’s necessary to stop the spread."
The governor met with a four-generation family on Monday whose home was devastated by the Mosier Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge.
ODF said the fire that started on Wednesday is believed to be human caused. Investigators are working to determine the exact cause.
Brown asked people to continue to stay vigilant during hot weather and do everything they can to prevent a fire, including being careful with machinery that can produce sparks and knowing campfire rules.
Sounds like some State worker got some serious money to put together a powerpoint. As usual.
