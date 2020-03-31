New month, new bills: Financial expert gives tips amid COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With the first of the month around the corner, a daunting task now faces many people who have been laid off or furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Financial experts say it is important for people to lay out a budget to get a good idea of their overall financial situation.
Charissa Anderson with West Bearing Investments says once that budget is done, it’s important to look at things you don’t have to have. Bills like rent, food and utilities should stay, she says, but you should work to slowly get rid of non-essential spending.
Next, if you have credit cards or loans, call your creditor and explain the situation; Anderson says creditors know what is going on and are working with customers. She says now may be the time to see if there is a way to adjust your rate.
Also, pay attention to what Congress passed in the Cares Act, as there are programs in it to help people who need it, she says. One example of this is federal student loans–she says you can defer payments, but you have to act.
“You have the ability now to defer payments on federal student loan payments through September 30th, and that doesn’t automatically happen, the payment doesn’t stop, the federal government will still be accepting your payments if you send them so you have to be proactive in stopping those payments,” Anderson said.
Anderson advises making cuts to your budget in increments. She says you’re likely to keep those better spending habits once COVID-19 has passed.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.