PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After four years of construction and nearly $325 million, the new Multnomah County Courthouse opened to the public for the first time Monday morning.
The new courthouse opened for business at 8 a.m. Located at 1200 Southwest 1st Avenue, it is 17 stories high and contains 44 new courtrooms.
The building is unlike the 1911 courthouse it replaces with a glass facade, spacious entrance, and high-tech check-in kiosks, just like at the Portland International Airport.
Most importantly, county officials say it is earthquake safe.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies will work out of the building, as well as the county's district attorneys.
It should mean a speedier justice for all.
"We're able to process cases, process the work of the court in a much more efficient fashion," said Multnomah County Presiding Judge Stephen Bushong.
The new courthouse is a few blocks from the Justice Center and Federal Courthouse, which have been the scene of many of the 120-plus nights of protests. Those buildings have been partially covered with graffiti, have had the windows broken out, and even been lit on fire.
On Sunday evening, a protest in downtown Portland made it's way to the new courthouse. A small part of the courthouse was graffitied.
New Multnomah County Courthouse tagged before it opens. Police say building tagged during #portlandprotests last night. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/jdhXndsZkz— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) October 5, 2020
The county hopes there won't be more.
"Always concerned but hopeful that it will not be. The point of the justice system and our court system is to help people resolve their disputes peacefully, and the judicial branch of the government is a way to protect citizens from abuse from other branches of government," said Bushong.
There are plans to get the community more involved with the courthouse, and one idea is to have kids design murals to go outside of the courthouse.
Bushong told FOX 12 that he just hopes that nobody destroys or vandalizes murals made by school kids.
just in time to be vandalized, hope they have a good insurance plan
The judicial branch is a way for citizens to be protected from abuse by other branches of government?
Really? So those of us with logic and common sense call all go down to the new courthouse and be protected from Kate and Ted? Good to know.
