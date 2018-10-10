PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Netflix is hoping to hire Oregonians to be paid extras in a new series filming in Portland this fall.
“Trinkets” will revolve around three high school girls who form an unlikely friendship during a Shoplifters Anonymous meeting, according to the Background Casting Director.
The director says he needs extras to populate the high school setting with students, parents and faculty. Extras, stand-ins and people with great vehicles to feature will be paid for their help, he says.
The show is accepting applications from anyone who is able “to reflect a real Oregon high-school look”.
People interested in applying may fill out an online form or email photos and contact information to trinkets.extras@gmail.com.
In a section on the online form that asks about applicants' skills and abilities, it says dogs, bicycles, sports and mustaches are "special".
