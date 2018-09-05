BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A controversial ad for Oregon based Nike has caused a divide across the country.
Part of the ad campaign depicts former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick, who sat during the national anthem two years ago to raise awareness, in his view, issues with systemic racism and police brutality.
A black and white photo of the former NFL quarterback has the caption, "believe in something, even it it means sacrificing everything."
The quarterback opted out of his contract with the 49ers and hasn't been picked up by any NFL team.
The ad campaign isn't sitting well with some military families who see the meaning of sacrifice as something different.
“The night our son died, 12 Marines died together, twelve families gave the ultimate sacrifice," Trina Hart said.
Her son Ty, a Marine, was killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Hawaii in 2016.
In that time Hart said family and friends have worked to honor the 21-year old who loved sports.
“It is a lot to wrap your head around when our son was killed, “Hart said. "We went to work immediately and we established a scholarship foundation in his name.”
The Hart Strong Foundation pays for football equipment for young athletes who might not be able to afford it.
That's part of why the new Nike ad and the company's use of the word "sacrifice"was difficult for them to see.
“To see the big gun, to see Nike be the one be so disrespectful was, it was mind blowing," Hart said. "It was mind blowing because a lot of gear we pay for is Nike gear.”
Tuesday night she wrote a letter to Nike to share her feelings of what sacrifice means to their family and other Gold Star families who have lost a loved one service in the military.
“Just from my heart, how it felt and what sacrifice meant that it didn’t mean a football game, or a football career, it doesn’t mean a car it doesn’t mean money it is someone’s life," Hart said.
She said her intent was not to bash Nike or Colin Kaepernick, but to simply share perspective from a military family.
“My heart was coming from listen, we paid the ultimate sacrifice we know what it means, it is not what you said.”
Hart added she would like to see Nike undo what they did. She said she would like to meet with the company to talk and share their story with them.
The letter can be viewed on her Facebook page.
