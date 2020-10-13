CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clark County Health Department has a new online dashboard that tracks COVID-19 cases in their schools.
The dashboard is updated every Thursday and gives a clear picture about COVID-19 cases in Clark County's public and private schools.
Before the dashboard, families had to rely on notifications from district officials or had to hear about it from local media sources. The dashboard gives them a one-stop place to check any of the county's schools on a week-to-week basis.
For each school with a COVID-19 case, they will include the date of the positive lab result, whether the case is a student or a staff member, and if that case involves someone who was exposed to the virus at school.
"It’s important for us to provide families with the information that they need to make informed decisions, but we shouldn’t let our guard down," Monique Dugaw with Educational Service District 112 said. "It’s critical for us to continue to do the things that keep our community safe. This is a community issue."
According to the dashboard, only Prairie High School has had a possible exposure in school. That case involved a staff member and happened in late September.
Clark County Public Schools have not fully reopened and it will likely be a while before that happens. However, there is some small group in-person instruction happening now for kids with higher needs.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.