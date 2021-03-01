PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Monday, Oregonians who are 65 and over become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Also starting Monday, a new way to book those appointments at the Convention Center.
"I'm just in a holding pattern, just sitting and waiting," Jim Colvill said.
Colvill is 65 years old and becomes eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday. He lives in Banks, so while he says the Convention Center isn’t the most convenient place to get the shot, he’ll take it.
And starting this week those time slots are being scheduled differently.
Now, instead of everyone competing for appointments online, people will go to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine page and scroll down to where it says "Get Vaccinated Oregon," then click on that button. The state will send those registrations to the hospital systems at the convention center.
A spokesperson for the hospital systems says on Monday, OHA will send them a list of 1,900 seniors and the All4Oregon call center will begin calling them to schedule an appointment between March 3 and March 9.
"I'm hopeful," Colvill said. "Just gonna wait and see what happens. When my turn comes up I'll go."
In a press conference Friday, Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said they think this invitation system will work better than the old way, that they’ll forward names selected at random and that appointments will be provided to every eligible age group.
The CEO for 211 info Dan Herman said there’s still some uncertainty around their role in scheduling when it comes to this new process. He said their resources are best used when they focus on providing information and helping people register.
"It becomes a little more onerous for us when we do the scheduling," he said. "We’re working with other partners to try to pick up that part of the system, or the supply chain if you will, and keep us where our strengths our at."
They’ve already been inundated with vaccine calls, and Herman said every time a new group becomes eligible or something changes, there’s a new wave of calls.
When people who are 70 years old became eligible for the vaccine, 211 received more than 4,000 phone calls in one day, which Herman called “gigantic.”
They’ve had 30 National Guard members helping at the call center, they’ll have 15 more starting about a week from now, and they’ve been bringing on other call-takers too and have over 100 people at the ready.
FOX 12 asked if it will be enough moving forward.
"That is the $64 question, I think we’re up for part of it and if we can get what I call balance the system loading with healthcare partners and perhaps other partners then I think, yes we’re ok," he said. "If we have to bear the brunt of that and be the centralized one number I have concerns every time these eligibility criteria changes."
This new scheduling system does not impact people who've already booked appointments.
And the change is only for the Convention Center. Drive-thru appointments at the Portland International Airport lot will continue online as before for people with disabilities or mobility needs.
