New Oregon DHS building opens in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The new Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) building in Gresham opens this week.
DHS says it was designed with a trauma-informed approach to help create a sense of safety and calm for those seeking services.
When you look, it might not be what you'd picture for a state building.
"As opposed to kind of what might be a stereotype of a governmental building which is sort of cold and hard, we've gone to great lengths to be just the opposite," Oregon DHS Chief Administrative Officer, Don Erickson said.
The new building will primarily house Child Welfare and Self-Sufficiency Programs.
Erickson says the design was intentional, with natural light, an open concept, locally based artwork and soothing colors.
"The reality is, is that coming into receive the services that we provide is a vulnerable situation for a lot of folks," Erickson said. "And so we want to do everything we can to reduce that vulnerability as much as we possibly can."
The 96,000 square foot building is at 635 Southeast 223rd Avenue.
"It's located close to public transportation, it's close to a major highway and so it's very accessible which is always a major consideration," Erickson said.
FOX 12 spoke with Alaa Alkaridi, who works for the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization (IRCO).
The organization supports immigrants, refugees and community members in becoming self-sufficient.
That program DHS says will also be in the new building.
Alkaridi says he came to the United States in 2019 as a refugee from Syria.
He spoke to how the design of the new building can be helpful for those seeking services.
"I can feel safe this is the most important thing," Alkaridi said. "So we had lots of many of stressful events before we came to United States so places that don't cause any kind of stress this is also super important to me. I'm talking from a personal point of view."