SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon House of Representatives has formally elected Rep. Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) to serve as Oregon House Speaker following the resignation of former speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland). Kotek resigned Jan. 16 to focus on her campaign for governor.

Tina Kotek to step down as Oregon House Speaker amid run for governor PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Tina Kotek announced Thursday that she will be stepping down from her role as Speaker of the House as she focuses on a…

Rayfield, 42, is a trial lawyer who was first elected to the Oregon House in 2014. In a tight contest to replace Kotek, Rayfield won out against state Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Happy Valley) who would have been Oregon’s first Black speaker of the House.

“Like the rest of the country, Oregonians have faced immense challenges these last two years,” Rayfield said following his election. “We can give them hope that stability, safety, and a better tomorrow are possible.”

Rayfield’s election comes as Oregon legislator returns to Salem for the 2022 session.

Affordable housing, tax cuts among legislative priorities for Oregon lawmakers PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon lawmakers return to the Capitol on Tuesday for the 2022 legislative session, their priorities include affordab…

“We’re going to work to bring down the cost of living by making investments in key areas like housing and health care and we’ll work to address the homelessness crisis in every community in the state,” Rayfield said. “And we’re going to prioritize keeping our communities safe, while we invest in mental and behavioral health services to help some of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Rayfield’s new role as speaker of the House is not the only change within Oregon Legislature. On Jan. 16, House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner (D-Portland) resigned. Warner has been replaced by Rep. Julie Fahey (D-Eugene).