New Oregon vaccine eligibility group met with slow, crashing websites to schedule appointments

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new group of Oregonians is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but with a new phase comes jammed websites and the inability to snag an appointment, yet again.
Group 7 in Phase 1B includes frontline workers and their families, multigenerational households, and adults over 16 years old with underlying health conditions.
The OHA told FOX 12 they are working on generating an estimate for how many Oregonians that includes.
As vaccine eligibility group sizes get larger, it gets tougher to schedule appointments.
On Monday morning, websites to schedule the shot crashed and left people wondering if they’ll end up in positions similar to groups before them, unable to find an appointment for weeks.
If you’re striking out through All4Oregon’s mass vaccination site, which received more than 18,000 Pfizer first doses this week, your next step may be to try scheduling at a retail pharmacy.
On Monday, time slots at Walgreens, Albertsons, Safeway, and Costco showed appointments were unavailable or showed error messages.
As for OHSU, a spokesperson said Monday morning that 7,500 new appointments for April 16 and 17 were snagged in just 30 minutes.
Around 9 a.m. Monday, 11,000 people were on OHSU’s vaccine scheduling webpage at once, but a hospital spokesperson said the website only allows 4,800 people to be scheduling an appointment at the same time, so the site was slowed down and even crashed for some people.
OHSU is evaluating its online systems, but the demand is so high. However, you may be in luck beginning Tuesday.
OHSU plans to release between 4,000 and 6,000 new appointments at 9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday this week for both PDX and Hillsboro Stadium.
There are many more locations providing vaccines including locally owned pharmacies and medical clinics.
Remember, you can always call 211 or your doctor if you have more questions.
