NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – A controversial construction project on the Oregon coast is close to completion, and Oregon State University leaders are confident the building can withstand both an earthquake and the tsunami that would follow.
The new Marine Studies building at the Hatfield Marine Science Center sits in the middle of a tsunami zone, but the university remains optimistic about its project.
“We developed a technical peer review team. We had structural and geotechnical and tsunami experts,” said Scott Ashford, OSU’s Dean of Engineering.
According to the project’s architects, the loose sands underneath the new building would likely liquefy in the event of a major earthquake, which is likely to hit the area sometime in the next 50 years.
“That is being mitigated by deep cement mixing and actually a grid to reinforce the soil,” said Ashford, referring to cement injected 100 feet underground to stabilize the soil.
The university is so confident in its construction that the building will serve as a “vertical evacuation route,” offering people a refuge atop the building in the event of a tsunami.
A concrete ramp will lead from the ground to the building's roof, where 900 people will be able to take refuge from large tsunami waves.
The university also plans to have food and water on hand for those people for two days.
In spite of the university leadership’s confidence, the project had and continues to have its critics.
OSU marine geologist Chris Goldfinger, one of the area’s foremost researchers into Pacific earthquakes, shared his concerns before construction started.
“Frankly, there’s nobody in the world that has experience of building a school in a tsunami zone. It’s simply not done in the rest of world. And so, the idea that we’re going to show the world, showcase how this is done is just, I think, completely foolish," said Goldfinger in 2016.
Just this month, Goldfinger reiterated his opposition, but the project has gone forward regardless, and the building is on schedule to be online in February.
