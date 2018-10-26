OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A new Oregon City park will bear the name of a local hero.
The 9.1-acre park in the Caulfield neighborhood will be named after Tyrone S. Woods, according to the Oregon City Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
The committee solicited nominations for park names over a five-week period and received more than 400 online nominations.
Woods’ name was selected from four finalists that received close to 8,600 public votes, officials say.
Woods, an Oregon City High School graduate, was a U.S. Navy SEAL and served several decorated combat tours in Iran and Afghanistan.
Woods died in 2012 while working for the CIA, according to officials.
Woods was a native Oregonian and graduated from Oregon City High School in 1989. He was also a state champion wrestler.
Woods’ mother said she considers her son’s namesake “an honor that was never anticipated or expected”.
“I am truly humbled, as Tyrone would be, by this tribute to his legacy of heroism,” Cheryl Bennett said.
The park will be located at the intersection of Glen Oak Road and High School Avenue and is slated for construction in spring 2019, the city says.
It will include an open lawn area, a playground, a picnic shelter, a boardwalk, an off-leash dog park and walking paths.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.