WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - OHSU researchers, the Oregon Department of Corrections and others are partnering together for a new program meant to prevent opioid overdose among women who are released from prison.
The new program is called ROAR, or Reducing Overdose After Release, and it just launched in June.
You start to understand how important it is when you learn this: according to the Department of Corrections, 80 percent of the women at Coffee Creek struggle with substance abuse.
“[Upon release] they will likely go back to their home community again where they may encounter the same people and the same situation they were involved in before their incarceration,” Dawnell Meyer, who is involved with behavioral health services for the DOC explained .
Through ROAR, women who want to take part will start connecting with certified recovery mentors one month before their release from prison.
Then, one week before they go home they’ll get an injection of an extended-release medication called Naltrexone that blocks the effects of opioids and protects against overdose for four weeks.
Once home, they can continue to get those shots and will also receive a Narcan kit to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
They will also have access to clinical treatment, outpatient services, social support and ongoing recovery mentorship.
“We have one participant who has already had her third monthly injection and has told us it’s really helped her, it’s helped her cravings, it’s made her transition much easier,” Dr. Elizabeth Waddell, an assistant professor at the OHSU PSU School of Public Health said.
Dr. Waddell and her team hope to have 100 participants sign up in the next year and a half.
Already, they have more than 20.
Her team will follow up with the women who take part, along with their mentors and doctors, for six months after their release from custody.
Dr. Waddell said it’s an area where there isn’t much research currently available, and she wants to change that.
“A few of us said, you know, we really want to look at women because so much of the research, particularly when it comes to justice-involved folks, is focused on men,” she explained.
At Coffee Creek, inmates are already excited for the program and hope it will be a tool to support their healthy transitions into life back at home.
“They are happy to have this opportunity, they do want to maintain what they’ve started with us and they know this can be a big help for them,” Meyer added.
The work is funded through a $2 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control. If the data shows it works in reducing opioid overdoses, Dr. Waddell and her partners hope to expand it to serve men and women not just in prison in Oregon, but in other states.
To learn more, visit: news.ohsu.edu/2019/09/11/reducing-the-risk-of-post-incarceration-opioid-overdose-in-women.
