PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Transportation held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate the opening of the city's newest pedestrian and bicycle bridge.
Flanders Crossing is 24 feet wide and stretches 200 feet across Interstate 405. The bridge, designed for two-way pedestrian and bike traffic, is earthquake-resilient. PBOT says it installed new traffic signals along Northwest Flanders Street, at 14th and 16th avenues, along with a four-way stop sign at 15th to make it easy for pedestrians and bicyclist to access the bridge.
"When we connect neighborhoods together, we expand the places people can live, work, and visit. With Flanders Crossing complete, it will now be easier to move independent of a car between neighborhoods like Northwest Portland and the Pearl District," said Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. "This is a great example of what sustainable growth looks like – planning for an increased population while reducing carbon emissions. I look forward to seeing more investments like this across our city as we build a green Portland for all Portlanders."
To celebrate the new bridge and the Flanders Neighborhood Greenway, PBOT is launching "Go By Greenways: NW Gems," which is a scavenger hunt game people can play while touring the neighborhood and visiting "wonderful gems" in northwest Portland and the Pearl. PBOT says participants explore the greenway, then are entered to win prizes when they collect codes along the way.
For more information about Go By Greenways: NW Gems, visit www.gobygreenways.com.
The $9.5 million bridge was funded by a grant from ConnectOregon and city Transportation System Development Charges, according to PBOT.
We need roads to be fixed not a pedestrian bridge for the virtue signaling Pearl residents.
I live 5 miles from downtown, there are still dirt roads in my neighborhood and pot holes in the paved ones. It's ridiculous they spent $9,000,000+ on this.
