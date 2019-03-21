PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A long-awaited groundbreaking happened Thursday for a new pedestrian bridge over West Burnside.
The bridge will connect the Wildwood Trail on either side of West Burnside between Pittock Mansion and the Hoyt Arboretum, and it will be called the Barbara Walker Crossing in honor of one of Portland’s biggest champions of parks and trails.
Construction will begin next week and the project is set to be finished by September.
It’s a project years in the works and is being spearheaded by the Portland Parks Foundation in partnership with Parks & Recreation, Metro and the Portland Bureau of Transportation.
They estimate that 80,000 people use the trail every year, but there are 20,000 drivers on West Burnside every day and as it stands now, hikers have to cross four lanes of traffic on Burnside to get from one side of the trail to the other.
In that section, there is a curve with limited visibility, no sidewalks and studies show 1/3 of drivers there exceed the speed limit.
“I think it’s a good idea,” hiker Sophie Quizling said. “I bet it will make it easier to use the trail, and for cars, too, they won’t have to worry about this particular area of the road.”
The steel span will be fabricated off-site to reduce construction impacts in the area. West Burnside will be closed for a couple of days likely in late August or early September when the finished bridge is dropped into place.
In the meantime, sections of the Wildwood Trail will be closed as crews work on the project – including removing trees, relocating a power line and decommissioning the current trail spurs.
The crossing will cost $3.2 million and the Portland Parks Foundation raised two-thirds of the money through philanthropic organizations and hundreds of private donations. The city will pay for the remainder.
To learn more and get future updates, visit barbarawalkercrossing.org.
