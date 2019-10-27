New pedestrian bridge over West Burnside now open

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Crews and volunteers came out Sunday for the grand opening of a new pedestrian bridge in northwest Portland.
The Barbara Walker Crossing will allow hikers and runners on the Wildwood Trail to cross right over West Burnside Street.
One of the main goals of the project is safety for both drivers and people who take this path.
“It’s a really big deal for all the cars who have been driving up and down Burnside who have to dart and avoid the pedestrians who have been crossing the Wildwood Trail right at the blind curve,” said Jessica Green, with the Portland Parks Foundation.
Runner Phil Rush said, “I think it’s pretty good because I do a lot of running… and this has always been a little bit of a hazard.”
The bridge will also be a safe way to go between the Hoyt Arboretum and the Pittock Mansion.
