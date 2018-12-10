PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Office of Emergency Management has just released a new version of the Cascadia Playbook, a step-by-step guide for how agencies across the state will respond in the event of a catastrophic 9.0 magnitude earthquake.
The last version came out three years ago, and emergency leaders have learned a lot since then – both from real-life disasters and from the massive multi-state exercise in 2016 called Cascadia Rising.
One of the biggest changes in this newest version has to do with the detailed timeline for completing tasks.
For example, within the first hour after a major quake, OEM will work to establish communication with the Governor, who will lay the groundwork to ask for federal help.
Within six hours, search and rescue missions and medical care should be underway, while the command center inside OEM’s Salem office should be up and running within 12 hours.
“When do we want to make sure we’ve assessed every airport in Oregon? When do we want to have roads to the coast open and accessible for emergency vehicles? We want to get to that level of planning,” Oregon OEM Director Andrew Phelps told FOX 12.
The detailed guide continues through the first 14 days of the response and covers things like lines of succession for state leadership, and re-establishing basic services including communication and infrastructure.
It represents our best educated guess of what could happen and the limited resources that will be available. By the end of two weeks, emergency leaders hope to transition from the playbook to a longer-term plan based on the reality of whatever event has actually happened.
The guide is based on several things: science and models showing the kind of devastation we would likely see, but also other real-life disasters and the Cascadia Rising exercise of 2016 that involved 20,000 people.
Phelps said one of the biggest lessons from that exercise is that people need to have more supplies on hand than first thought. Previously, families had been told to have 3 days of supplies, but now, emergency leaders think '2 weeks’ worth is a safer scenario.
“After that exercise we learned there are going to be communities we’re not going to have communication with for 3, 4, 5 days, so telling them to have 3 days of supplies is probably not very realistic,” Phelps added.
The recent 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska, is another lesson we can learn from.
“I had the opportunity to chat with my counterpart in Alaska, their Emergency Management Director up in Anchorage, shortly after the earthquake happened,” Phelps said. “He had to send me a text message because he couldn’t make a voice call on his cell phone because cell service was so degraded.”
Phelps said Oregon sent resources to Alaska, like mental health specialists and damage assessment crews. What they learn on the ground could also help shape our planning going forward.
“I think one of the things that’s going to come out of the Anchorage earthquake is building codes and looking at the building codes we have, how we build in our environment and how we build infrastructure,” he added.
To take a closer look at the new 100-page Cascadia Playbook, visit www.oregon.gov/oem/Documents/Cascadia_Playbook_V3.PDF
