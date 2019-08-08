PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There’s a local college that’s anything but old school in its methods.
There are no standardized test scores, no worries about your high school GPA, and no lecture halls. It’s all about students finding their way in the world.
Dylan Gladstone is overflowing with enthusiasm and about to graduate college with an associate degree.
Their journey to this day has been nontraditional.
“I went to public school only for kindergarten,” Gladstone said. “Dropped out halfway through, if you can believe it.”
Mostly home-schooled, or unschooled at times, Gladstone graduated from an alternative high school in California.
For college, they found their way to the Wayfinding Academy in St. John’s.
“It’s all about making sure my needs are met where they are, as opposed to trying to fit into a mold,” Gladstone said.
The school is only a couple years old, an alternative version of college, founded by a former college professor.
“I typically taught when they were seniors. And so, they’d get to the end and be like, ‘I don’t know what I’m supposed to do with my life, and I feel like this was supposed to help me answer that, and it didn’t help me answer that,’” said founder Michelle Jones.
Students there start by connecting with themselves, discovering who they are and where they want to be.
Elena Andrews came to Wayfinding Academy when things didn’t click in community college.
“We all have different ways of learning, like each individual person has a way how they learn. And I think that’s what makes it so special, is that they allow for that to happen,” Andrews said.
Students have a say in their curriculum and how they learn. They give TED Talks, podcasts, and documentaries as final projects.
There are no grades, no GPA.
“The education is very similar to what they’d get at a liberal arts type of college in that it’s interdisciplinary and broad, and it’s highly customized to every student,” said Jones.
The nonprofit private school keeps tuition low at $11,000 a year through community donations, which account for 35 percent of the school’s revenue.
Scholarships aren’t based on parents’ tax returns, but on each student’s situation.
“We don’t really want money to be a barrier to come here,” said Jones.
Including this year’s group, the college has had three graduating classes.
Before they get their degree, they get a haiku.
And in Gladstone’s case, they walked off stage with a good feeling about the future.
“I don’t think we ever stop trying to find our way,” he said. “I can tell you that I have a lot of different options and a lot of different paths going forward, and that’s exciting.”
