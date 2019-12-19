PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Rose City’s newest hotel is officially checking in guests.
The Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center is open for business after its ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning. The hotel is the city’s first convention center hotel and the Hyatt’s first full-service hotel in Portland.
The massive 39,000-square foot space along Northeast Holladay Street has 600 guest rooms, 16 suites, and 20 event venues.
“We’re thrilled to help drive Portland metro area economy grow to help be a top destination for meeting-goers in 2020 and beyond,” Shane Nicolopolous, general manager, said.
The hotel brings hundreds of new jobs and expects to draw up to 10 new major conventions within the city each year.
