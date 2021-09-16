PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It's only a month old, but it's making a statement.

People for Portland, a nonprofit that launched in August, is turning the heat up on elected officials to take bold action against some of the city's biggest issues.

"We don't use the words 'rescue' and 'save' in our television ads lightly, but we think that's what the city is up against right now," one of People for Portland's founders, Dan Lavey, told FOX 12.

Lavey, president of Gallatin Public Affairs, along with Kevin Looper, principal political strategist at Wheelhouse Northwest, said the group aims to tackle three main problems - public safety, homelessness, and the city's trash. Their idea was to create a unified front and platform for the public to submit their concerns to their elected leaders.

"When the people speak, the politicians will follow," Looper said, "and that’s what we need to do is create a loud enough voice, one voice of the people speaking up."

In less than one month, Looper says the nonprofit has generated 100,000 emails.

"We have their attention, there is no doubt," Looper said.

'Put public safety first': Portland Police Association launches billboard campaign PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Association has launched a billboard campaign to raise awareness on public safety concerns as the ci…

Several Portlanders are featured on the nonprofit's website , including mother and son Debbie and Josh Tyler. The Tylers have been living out of a van and a Jeep since February.

"Right now we're stranded here, we can't go anywhere to get help of any kind. If we weren't by Fred Meyer we wouldn't have food," Debbie told FOX 12.

The pair said an eviction and emergency medical bills launched them into homelessness a few years ago. Debbie, a retired computer analyst, collects cans during the day and night while Josh repairs electronics to secure basic needs.

"We don't go near any of the camps because they're dangerous and they're scary and there's a lot of violence and drugs going on," Debbie said.

People for Portland hired FM3 Research to conduct a telephone poll back in May among hundreds of Portland voters. 84 percent of the people polled said tent encampments on city streets were a humanitarian crisis that deserved urgent action.

The group is also advocating for police reform, including officer body cameras, increasing officers on city streets, and expanding Portland Street Response.

"You don't have to solve all of these problems, but you better instill a sense of hope that it's getting better as soon as possible, because people are giving up," Looper said.

While tackling violent crime and homelessness might have more complex processes, Lavey and Looper believe city leaders have needlessly complicated the issue of picking up litter.

"They have the most power, the greatest responsibility, and the most financial resources at their disposal to make an impact," Lavey said.

People for Portland is a 501(c)(4) funded by anonymous donations.

FOX 12 reached out to Mayor Ted Wheeler's office and Multnomah County but did not get a response.