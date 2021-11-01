PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - For brand new nurses in the workforce, COVID is all they know.

“It was terrifying,” said Nicole Cole.

Cole graduated from nursing school in August 2020, then started at Providence St. Vincent a few months later. There, she works mostly with patients recovering from surgeries.

“For the schooling myself, the pandemic hit where it took away some of my schooling,” said Cole. “When I started my practicum in my fourth semester, I had not put hands on patients since second semester.”

“So it was, it was hard,” Cole continued.

On top of lacking the usual hands-on training, Cole said beds in her unit are always full. She said downtime also doesn’t exist.

“And it’s hard because I don’t really know anything different, so I don’t have anything to compare it to,” said Cole. “So, for me, this is what it’s like to be a nurse, you know.”

Cheri Lebrun is the Director of Education Professional Practice and Nursing Quality at St. Vincent.

“I think you’ve seen nationwide that many facilities are struggling with having enough nurses to care for the patients that we have, and these new nurses, they mean everything,” said Lebrun.

Lebrun’s job is to support incoming nurses and help them grow.

“We’ve added on additional things to our programs and our orientation,” said Lebrun. “Adding things to our transition to practice programs that deal with COVID, adding that to our regional nursing orientation, focusing how to wear PPE and provide care safely.”

“And then adding an extra simulation and classes and critical thinking exercises for some of these new graduates on these things that they weren’t able to get in nursing school,” she continued.

Lebrun said while COVID has turned some training virtual, once new nurses are in the hospitals they’re adapting quickly.

“I think they really just accepted that change is inevitable and they’re able to just jump in and they’re really wanting to help serve and support,” said Lebrun.

Cole agrees.

“I am thankful to be doing what I do, because I enjoy it a lot and I love being there for the patients,” said Cole. “I also think that this is going to make for some real resilient nurses when this is all done, you know, and really going to make us able to adapt and acclimate to any situation because this is what we’ve had to that our whole career.”

Cole said a benefit to being a new nurse right now is she believes she’s less likely to get burnt out, or to wish for things to go back to normal since this is all she knows.

