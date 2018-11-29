PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new group dedicated to police oversight and accountability, and spearheaded by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, held its inaugural meeting Wednesday night.
The Committee for Community-Engaged Policing met for the first time to discuss bylaws and other group formalities.
The group consists of 13 Portland residents that were selected after an application process and rounds of interviews. They were ultimately chosen by Wheeler.
According to the Mayor’s Office, the committee will focus on improving communication and transparency between police and the community. A special focus will be on racial justice, constitutional policing and mental health issues.
Wheeler and Police Chief Danielle Outlaw stopped by the meeting and briefly spoke before leaving early.
“My objective is to do right by the community, to strengthen our police bureau and to increase the accountability of our police bureau and make our police bureau relevant -- supported and trusted by the people it serves in this community,” Wheeler said before the committee and meeting attendees.
Outlaw stressed her support and commitment to the group after thanking them for their service.
“We have to ensure that we are equally committed to not only engaging, but when you do the work, it has to be passed on to me and I have to commit as well – to meet with you and engage with you to make sure that we not only spend our time coming up with these amazing recommendations, but we actually do something about it,” Outlaw said.
Committee members introduced themselves, outlining how they come from all walks of life. Two of the group members are high school students.
Several committee members shared personal stories about difficulties with police and their interest to serve on the committee.
“I was homeless for a number of years in Portland and I deal with a mental health issue,” Patrick Nolen said. “Somebody needs to be there that can speak to these things.”
As 2018 comes to a close, it’s been a difficult year for police and the city: Two deadly officer-involved shootings, many bloody and violent protests – a failed ordinance that would’ve given police more power to limit the demonstrations -- and the always ongoing struggle to balance treating homeless with dignity with neighbors and businesses constantly demand the city clean up camps.
But Wheeler said he is confident this group can be a bridge to improving police response. He also told FOX 12 that Portland can expect some changes at the bureau in the new year.
“You’ll see our non-sworn officers come onboard, you’re going to see the implementation of our body-worn camera pilot project, you’re also going to see more foot patrols throughout the city,” Wheeler said.
The establishment of the group is also a requirement as part of a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. You might remember that, a few years ago, the DOJ ordered changes to the Portland Police Bureau after an investigation found officers were too often mistreating those with mental illness.
