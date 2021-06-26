PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There is a new record temperature for Portland for June 26. PDX hit 103 degrees just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, breaking the record of 102 for this date set in 2006.
Portland International Airport is at 103 degrees Fahrenheit. This breaks the high temperature record for today & the record high temperature for the month of June. There is still more warming expected today. #orwx #pdxtst #PNWheatwave pic.twitter.com/5aoXCmkeqP— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 26, 2021
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, PDX has hit a new all-time record high temperature at 107 degrees.
It happened! We have tied (and may exceed) all-time hottest day in Portland history. 107 degrees at 5pm is the 4TH TIME we've hit 107 (1981 & 1965). Hottest temperature in 40 years. Kelso number is incorrect, stopped reporting around noon. Waiting to see more numbers update pic.twitter.com/OTM0rzKgd2— Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) June 27, 2021
The FOX 12 weather team is forecasting more record-breaking heat on Sunday and Monday.
(4:00 PM) Portland International Airport has reached 104°F, making today the hottest day of 2021, the hottest day ever in the month of June, and only 3 degrees shy of the all-time record.🔥 #PDX #ORwx— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) June 26, 2021
There are also a number of cooling centers open to stay safe during the heat.
