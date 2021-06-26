Hot weekend ahead: getting ready for 90 degree temps just around the corner

Image: KPTV

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There is a new record temperature for Portland for June 26. PDX hit 103 degrees just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, breaking the record of 102 for this date set in 2006.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, PDX has hit a new all-time record high temperature at 107 degrees.

The FOX 12 weather team is forecasting more record-breaking heat on Sunday and Monday.

For continuing coverage of this weekend’s record heat wave, click here.

There are also a number of cooling centers open to stay safe during the heat.

