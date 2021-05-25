New Portland ride share service centers on safety of women, femmes, and non-binary passengers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new ride share service will be hitting the streets soon. It’s called Go Girl Ride and is centered on the safety of women, femmes, and non-binary passengers. While the service aims to protect those folks specifically, it is inclusive and above all, focused on protecting its riders.
Trenelle Doyle, the founder, is a former Uber driver. She got the idea for her company after hearing stories from her passengers, many of them sex workers, ranging from awkward conversations to sexual assault.
“Eventually I just started wondering like, ‘Why do we have to go through this to begin with?’ And as a driver, I was harassed myself. I was sexually harassed, and I just was like, ‘You know what? I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’m going to do something about this,’” said Doyle. “[The idea] was birthed from a real need for safety.”
The difference between Go Girl Ride’s drivers and other taxi or ride share services is Doyle’s extensive vetting process. She comes from a human resources and customer service background and wants her drivers to be mindful of how they engage with and impact riders.
Doyle is planning to launch phase one of Go Girl Ride by Juneteenth. They’re first partnering with local organizations and starting off as a private service, and then plan to roll out in cities with high rates of human and sex trafficking.
If you want to support Go Girl Ride, you can purchase a safety kit, which includes self-defense devices, or you can donate directly on their website.
