PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is welcoming a new K9 officer to its Transit Division.
K9 officer Sem, a 20-month old Belgian Malinois, graduated from the Transportation Security Administration Explosive Detection Canine Handler Course Tuesday, along with his handler, Sgt. Matt Engen.
Engen and K9 Sem trained together for 12 weeks at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. K9 Sem is trained to detect and alert on explosive odors.
Engen, a 24-year veteran with the bureau, has been assigned to the Transit Division for close to nine years. Upon graduation, he was awarded the “Top Dog” handler award for his outstanding achievement while attending the course, according to police.
Engen and his police dog will live together and work to ensure safety on TriMet buses and trains. The bureau says the pair will also be available to respond to special events and dignitary visits.
